Journalist Mizanur Rahman Khan dies



Eminent journalist and Prothom Alo's joint editor Mizanur Rahman Khan passed away on Monday at a hospital in Dhaka at the age of 53. He breathed his last at 6.05 pm at Universal Medical College Hospital at Mahakhali, family sources said.





Mizanur Rahman Khan got infected with coronavirus on 27 November 2020. First he got admitted at a private hospital in Dhaka. He was later on shifted to Universal Medical College Hospital on 10 December as his condition deteriorated. He was kept in the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).Mizanur Rahman Khan was put on life support on Saturday as his state continued to worsen.





