Pak PM's wife, chief political contractor



As the world is advancing in the age of science, Pakistan seems to have boarded the wrong bus. An ardent follower of Bushra Bibi, Prime Minister Imran Khan has followed her advice ever since he first met her.Claimed to be a "faith healer" by many people in Pakistan, she is slowly taking center stage in Pakistan's political atmosphere, although some critics have objected to her occult practices. Bushra Bibi who proclaims to be a 'mystic' is reported to be involved in practices like reading faces and talking to 'Djinns', two practices that are termed as 'black magic' rituals and are banned in mainstream Islam, zeenews.





Bushra Bibi, the third wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been gradually revamping the feudal structure of the Pakistani administration. She has allegedly created her own separate faction within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and has a fanbase which claims allegiance to her.





Imran Khan has previously used her to silence the dissent of women in PTI party, this in turn has elevated Bushra to the stature of 'Godmother' resulting in a gradual shift in loyalties of the party members towards Bushra in particular than the party. The sudden rise in her political stature has led to confusion as well as shock.





However, it is claimed that Bushra has been running the current government from behind the curtains. Now, Imran's position along with his wide party cadre support has further facilitated and motivated her to emerge as the chief counsel for the Prime Minister, who believes in the 'divine' advice of his wife rather than that of the seasoned bureaucrats and diplomats.Apart from being a practitioner of the so-called black magic, Bushra is also known for her short temper and self-obsessed behaviour. She recently got 20 Pakistani government officials at Pakpattan in Punjab (Pakistan) transferred, because the official was slow to open the door for her.





