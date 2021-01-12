'Vaccine won't achieve herd immunity in 2021



The roll-out of coronavirus vaccines in many countries will not provide herd immunity from the global pandemic this year, several health experts said on Monday, citing limited access for poor countries, community trust problems and potential virus mutations."We won't get back to normal quickly," Dale Fisher, chairman of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Outbreak Alert and Response Network, told the Reuters Next conference. "





We know we need to get to herd immunity and we need that in a majority of countries, so we are not going to see that in 2021," Fisher said. "There might be some countries that might achieve it but even then that will not create 'normal' especially in terms of border controls." That was a best-case scenario, based on current knowledge of the vaccines being rolled out, Fisher said.





Herd immunity refers to a situation where enough people in a population have immunity to an infection to be able to effectively stop that disease from spreading. Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia, said a dangerous over-reliance on the coming vaccines by some governments meant herd immunity could not be achieved in the near term.





"The Indonesian government thinks that vaccine is the best solution for controlling the pandemic, and they forget that surveillance like testing ... communications, to educate public to practice low risk behavior, is also important because the vaccine itself needs time to cover most of the people who need it," said Riono, who was also speaking at the Reuters Next conference.





