HC wants info about PhD theses at DU



The High Court (HC) on Monday directed Dhaka University (DU) authorities for information about their ways to preserve the PhD theses submitted by the students and whether they use any modern technologies including any particular software in this regard.A High Court division bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order, asking the varsity authorities to submit a report in this regard by next two months, reports BSS.





The court on February 4, 2020, had asked University Grants Commission (UGC) for information on whether public and private universities are conferring PhD and equivalent degrees to the students following rules and regulations of the UGC.The court at the same time had directed DU vice chancellor to enquire the allegation against one of its teachers who reported earned his doctorate degree by submitting a 98 percent plagiarized dissertation.





The court had come up with that order after holding hearing on a writ filed by Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Md Moniruzzaman Linkon."After that order, the UGC and DU authorities have submitted reports in this regard. After going through the DU report, the court passed the latest order," Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar told newsmen.





Leave Your Comments