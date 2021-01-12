'Bangladesh dignified as AL in power'



Laying emphasis on continuation of the ongoing pace of development works, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said Bangladesh becomes a dignified and self-reliant developing nation as the people have voted the Awami League government for a long tenure. "





Bangladesh is no more known as the country of natural calamities, cyclones, floods and poverty, rather it has emerged as a role model of development . . . the long-time mandate of people to the government has paved the ways for this development of Bangladesh," she said.The premier was speaking at the regular weekly cabinet meeting held at Bangladesh Secretariat joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, reports BSS.





Mentioning that the whole world respects today's Bangladesh, she said Bangladesh has made an example before the whole world demonstrating how to achieve development, reduce poverty, generate employment, develop the lifestyle of people and provide healthcare etc. "The trend of this development has to be continued."





Sheikh Hasina said the government has framed Perspective Plan and 8th Five Year Plan which would turn Bangladesh into a developed country.Terming 2021 a very important year for the country due to the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of the country's Independence, She said Bangabandhu wanted to build Bangladesh as a poverty and hunger-free nation.







