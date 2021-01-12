HSC results by January 28





The Cabinet has approved drafts of three amendment bills aiming to publish HSC or its equivalent results by January 28.The approval was given at the regular weekly Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Monday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting from her official residence- Gano Bhaban through video conference.As per the existing law, there is no provision to publish the results of HSC and equivalent evaluations without holding examinations.







Later, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed journalists and said, the amendment bills were placed as it is not possible to hold examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Cabinet gave final approval to three bills on condition of vetting of the Law Ministry.Khandker Anwarul Islam went on to say, the meeting decided to place the bills in the parliament in the very first sitting of its upcoming session to pass it within the next two or three days so the results can be published on January 24-25 or within the maximum January 28.





Two ordinances and an act, Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance 1961 and Bangladesh Technical Education Board Ordinance 2018, while Bangladesh Madrasha Education Board Act 2020 were proposed to be promulgated for publishing the results of HSC and its equivalent evaluations, he added."But, the cabinet decided to enact three amendments of laws in the parliament instead of promulgation of ordinances as the next session of parliament is very imminent," he said. The parliament will go into session on January 18.

