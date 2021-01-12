3 die in Rangamati bridge collapse









Three people have died after a bridge collapsed in Rangamati on Tuesday.





Road communications between Rangamati and Khagrachhari have been cut off as a result of the accident at 7am, said OC Kabir Hossain of Rangamati Police Station.





The dead could not be identified immediately.





A stone-laden truck from Chattogram was crossing the Kutubchhari Bailey bridge when it collapsed, said OC Kabir.

Fire service personnel went to the spot and recovered two bodies after hearing about the incident, said Station Officer Bellal Hossain of Rangamati Fire Service.









"The locals had already recovered one body before we arrived. A total of three bodies have been recovered. The bodies will be handed over to the police.”

The bridge collapsed due to the truck carrying 'extra load,' said Executive Engineer Shah Arefin of Rangamati Roads Department.





"The bridge has to be rebuilt by opening up the entire deck. We are trying to restart traffic movement as soon as possible.”





