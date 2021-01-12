‘Beat policing reaches services to remote people’

Beat policing program is ensuring police services at doorsteps of people in remote areas, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration & Crimes) Roish Uddin.

“We are working to make grassroots people aware of police services through beat policing system,” he said these while speaking as special guest at a beat policing rally in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Monday.

Roish Uddin said, “At the directive of Prime Minister and under supervision of Inspector General of Police (IGP), we are providing police services to people through beat policing program, which has brightened the image of police force.”

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Anisur Rahman was present as chief guest at the program conducted by Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sarail Circle) Anisur Rahman.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Ariful Haq Mridul, Office-in-Charge AMM Nazmul Ahmed also attended the program, among others.

