Diner Sheshe





"In a sea of newcomers, I noticed Sajidali approach me for a form; he wanted to enroll for NSS which I was part of. I helped him fill it excitedly. I had to; he was so handsome! He was quiet, I was outgoing. I'd wonder, 'He's cute.







Why doesn't he interact?' I took him under my wing and we connected. I learned that his silence was a result of his parents' divorce. I'd reassure him-I wouldn't let him be alone with his thoughts; I'd talk to him and take him out. Our friendship grew deeper. But we couldn't ever meet after college-my family had strict rules; if college ended at 1, I had to be home by 2. But we were content with the time we got.







I'd think of jokes to make him laugh and get irritated when he'd ask for notes before the exam because he hadn't studied! And then in 2011, Sajidali just proposed-he said, 'I'm comfortable with you. I'd like to be comfortable with you for the rest of my life.' I couldn't help but say, 'Yes!' A volley of questions followed, 'Didn't you think before getting into a relationship with a Muslim?' Dad mirrored mom's reaction. When I spoke to Sajidali about it, he assured me, 'I'll make something of myself.' He got an opportunity in Saudi Arabia and left for 4 years. We spoke everyday, but we met only once a year. I waited for him.







My family stopped talking to me-they ignored me every time I approached them about Sajidali. They had a perception about Sajidali's religion through news and TV shows. They moved to Kerala without me. I found a job, and lived with my cousin; still, I felt abandoned. But Sajidali reassured me-'We'll have a home together soon.'





And in 2017, finally, he returned to India. He bought us our own home in Mumbai. We went to my family to seek their blessings- finally, they had no choice but to agree. But there were still conditions-I wasn't allowed to change my name or convert. My family insisted on a South Indian wedding and his on a Nikah. We agreed to everything-we were happy just to be married.







Humans of Bombay, Fb

