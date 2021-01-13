Worldwide waffling





The Hindu Mahasabha has started a 'gyanshala' or a study centre in Gwalior, dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi assassin Nathuram Godse. The study centre aims to educate youngsters on the Partition of India, Nathuram Godse and others. A Hindu Mahasabha member said the 'gyanshala' in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior will be spreading awareness on Maharana Pratap, Godse and other personalities.







The Hindu Mahasabha has said the 'gyanshala' will preach young men and women on the contributions and the patriotism of Nathuram Godse, who is known to have fatally shot Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.















As he faces a lonely end to his presidency, Donald Trump learned Sunday evening that, in the wake of last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol, he has lost one of the relationships he values most: his partnership with the Professional Golfers' Association.







While the embattled president has been hunkered down to try and preserve his political career, the PGA of America, the proprietors of one of golf's four major championship tournaments, announced that it plans to move its 2022 PGA Championship away from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. "





The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster," said Jim Richerson, PGA of America president, in a statement.









A psychological operations officer at Fort Bragg is under investigation by the Army after leading a group of 100 Trump supporters from North Carolina to Washington, D.C., last week on the same day rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, interrupting the official certification of Electoral College votes. Capt. Emily Rainey, 30, had already resigned from her commission before traveling to D.C. last week, CBS News first reported Monday. '









The Dodger Stadium will become a Covid-19 vaccination site by the end of the week and will no longer offer testing after today, according to a statement from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Once the site is fully operational, up to 12,000 people can be vaccinated per day, the statement said, adding that the transition to a vaccination site will reduce testing capacity in the county but will triple the number of vaccines available to residents. "





In this moment of darkness where cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are skyrocketing, this bold step of offering both Covid-19 testing and vaccines in the heart of Los Angeles, reflects the dual nature of this moment - it is dark, but simultaneously hopeful," said L.A. County Board of Supervisor Chair Hilda Solis.



















