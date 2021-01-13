6th death anniv of Kamrun Naher

The 6th death anniversary of Kamrun Naher, Associate Professor of Dhaka College was observed on Sunday. She is the daughter of Late Advocate AKM Khalilur Rahman, former vice-president of Dhaka Bar Association and sister of TV Anchor Zillur Rahman.
On the occasion, prayers will be offered, milad mahfil, Quran-khwani will be held. Food will also be distributed among orphan and destitute people. Relatives and admirers are requested to pray for salvation of the departed soul.
