Certificate distribution of BAF evacuation course



A certificate distribution ceremony and casualty evacuation exercise of 1st Aeromedical Evacuation Course of Bangladesh Air Force was held on Tuesday at Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu, in city's Kurmitola area.





Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, observed the casualty evolution exercise as the chief guest and distributed certificates among the trainee officers and airmen participating in the course. Senior officers were present in the event, among others.

Leave Your Comments