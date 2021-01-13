Cannot allow a generation to go astray: IGP



Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed on Monday said parents must play a responsible role by properly monitoring their children to protect them from getting spoiled. He also urged all to come forward to prevent the nuisance and violence in the name of teenage gang and the gang culture, reports UNB. "





We can't allow a generation to go astray. That's why parents, family and society must take responsibility for it," the IGP said. He further said, "Parents need to keep track of their children and they must remain aware that where their children go, what they do and who they hang with."







Benazir also said it is the social, moral and religious responsibility of parents to look after their children and bring them up as good humans. being with morality and values. He came up with the comments at a program, marking the celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary at the Headquarters of elite force Rapid Action Battalion (Rab). The IGP said a social movement is necessary to launch to check juvenile gang culture as there are complexities in taking legal action against the teenagers.







"There is a different interpretation of the law when it comes to taking action against those under the age of eighteen. Therefore, it is not easy to overcome the juvenile crimes only by taking legal action or police action. So, everyone has to come forward in this regard," he observed. The IGP said additional steps will need to be taken to build the present generation as the suitable citizens of a developed country in 2041.





