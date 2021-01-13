BNCC's program marking Mujib Borsho

DU VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurating the program as the chief guest at the 1st BNCC Battalion in Ramna Regiment on Tuesday. -AA



Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) has organized a 10-day blood donation, tree planting program, procession, street children's painting competition and other social activities at various educational institutions marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Md. Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the program as the chief guest at the 1st BNCC Battalion in Ramna Regiment on Tuesday. BNCC Director General Brig Gen Nahidul Islam Khan, Regiment Commander of the Ramna Regiment, Lt Col Rahat Newaz, BNCC Battalion Adjutant Major Abdus Samad, were present, among others.

Leave Your Comments