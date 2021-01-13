Kericho Gold Tea now in BD



Kenya's famous and popular Kericho Gold Tea is available in the country's market. Importer TR Trade has brought about 45 types of premium tea to the country's market. All types of Kericho Gold tea can be purchased from the company's e-commerce site www.livehealthybd.com.







Apart from this, all types of Kericho Gold tea are available at both Gulshan 2 and Dhanmondi Unimart branches. Iqbal Hossain Bhuiyan, CEO, TR Trade and livehealthybd.com, said, 'Kericho Gold tea is now available in Bangladesh. Customers can buy our premium tea from www.livehealthybd.com and Unimart in Gulshan 2.'







He added, it would be available in the country's divisional cities and district cities in phases. A 10 percent discount is offering for everyone for shopping at our e-commerce site. Besides, it can also be purchased directly at this address House No. 62, Road No. 20, Uttara-11, Dhaka. Phones - 01810063501 and 01810063502.

Leave Your Comments