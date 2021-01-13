Standard Bank gets new vice-chairman



Standard Bank Limited has appointed Ashok Kumar Saha as the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors recently. Ashok Kumar, a high professional and prominent Industrialist, was born in a renowned family at Gharforhadbegh, Chattogram, said a press release. He completed his post-graduation in Chemistry from University of Chattogram, B.Sc. Engineering (Electrical) from Ohio University, Ohio, USA and Master of Business Administration from University of New Haven, Connecticut, USA.







He became a Director of Standard Bank Limited in 2009 in place of his father Late Nani Gopal Saha who was a Sponsor Director of Standard Bank and well known Industrialist of the country as well as CIP (Commercially Important Person) by the Government and was the highest Tax payer of Chattogram region twice.







Ashok Kumar Saha is widely known in the business circle in Chattogram who is the Managing Director of NGS Steel Industries Ltd, NG Saha Steel Industries (Pvt) Ltd, NGS Food Products Ltd, and Uttam Oil Ltd. He is also the Chairman of AK Saha Steel Industries (Pvt) Ltd. He is also actively associated with many socio-cultural organizations.





