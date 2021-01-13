Bashundhara Group MD wins 'Best Excellence Award 2021'

Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir receiving 'Excellence Award 2021' from Indian Importers Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IICCI) President AK Saxena at a city hotel on Monday.



Anvir has accorded 'Best Excellence Award 2021' for his outstanding contribution to the advancement of the country's trade and commerce. He thanked India for being beside Bangladesh all the time. Anvir said, 'I wish it will remain forever.' IICCI also tendered a reception to Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami.







Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attended the event as the chief guest while Gazipur Mayor Advocate Jahangir Alam was present as the guest of honor. IICCI Vice-President Syed Shameem Reza and CEO Sukanta Kashari Sumon were also present on the occasion.



