Habib Wahid ties the knot again

Popular singer and music composer Habib Wahid has tied the knot again through a small family ceremony. The singer tied the knot with Afsana Chowdhury (Shifa). He announced the news of his marriage through his official Facebook account. The actor captioned the post saying, "Dear fans, I want to share with you all a very sudden development in my personal life. Recently, I got married and my wife's name is Afsana Chowdhury (shifa).







As you all know that the whole world is currently going through very bad times due to the global pandemic which is why this event was kept very private. God bless." This is the third time that the singer has got married. Earlier on the singer was married to Lubayna in 2003 which ended up in divorce. In 2011, Habib got married to Rehan Chowdhury and together they have a son. They parted ways in 2017.

