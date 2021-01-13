Taskin will be able to play against Windies: Debashis

Bangladesh paceman Taskin Ahmed during practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. -Facebook



Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who got injury in his left hand during practice session on Monday, is expected to be available with ball in the upcoming One-Day Internationals against touring West Indies.





Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury said that no fracture was found but Taskin has to be under 72-hour observation. At the same time BCB chief physician hinted Taskin will be able to play against West Indies. "Taskin's thumb is damaged a bit. Taskin needed two stitches but the cut wasn't deep. But there's no doubt that he'll participate in ODIs against the visitors," BCB chief physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury said on Tuesday.







"However, the stitches were given only because the bones were not damaged. At the moment we are keeping him under observation for 72 hours. At this time he will not be able to practice. There is no fracture," he added.The tall and lanky pacer got injured while bowling in the practice session to Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. He tried to stop a ball, dived but got injury in his left hand. Even his finger was torn.





Taskin and injury are synonymous with each other. Since his international debut in 2015, injury ruled him out of the team many times. Even in his top form after BPL 2019 he was dropped from national team due to injury luck. But again he found his touch back but unfortunately he was overlooked in the 2019 World Cup squad.





Taskin, who has been out of the national team for a long time, earned a recall for the upcoming West Indies series showing incredible performance in post lockdown domestic tournaments in Bangladesh. His new action, pace and bounce caught selectors' eyes. Even selectors planned to keep him in the team in the Windies series as Mustafizur Rahman's pace partner. But this time, Taskin got another blow with another injury. The 25-year-old young pacer so far played 32 ODIs and claimed 45 wickets with a five-wicket and two four-wicket hauls. He also represented Tigers in five Tests and 19 T20Is.



