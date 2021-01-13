PBI starts probe into Shafi's death



Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has started an investigation over the murder case filed for the death of Shah Ahmed Shafi, former Amir of Hefazat-e-Islam. In this regard, the PBI team spoke to the concerned people at Hathazari Madrasa on Tuesday morning.Earlier, a case was filed on December 16 against 36 people, including Joint Secretary General of Hefazat-e-Islam Mamunul Haque, over the death of Ahmed Shafi, reports BSS.





Terming the death as a planned murder, brother-in-law of Shafi Mohammad Mainuddin filed the case with the court of Senior judicial Magistrate Shiblu Kumar Dey.Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Shiblu Kumar Dey took the case into cognizance and asked Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate it, the plaintiff's lawyer Advocate Mohammad Abu Hanif said.





Maulana Nasir Uddin Munir, Mir Idris, Habib Ullah, Ahsan Ullah, Azizul Haque Islamabadi, Zakaria Noman Foyezi, Nuruzzaman Nomani, Abdul Matin and Mohammad Shahidullah were among the other accused in the case.Ahmed Shafi, the rector of Hathazari Madrasa and chief of Hefazat-e-Islam, breathed his last at a hospital in the capital on September 18 at the age of 104.









Leave Your Comments