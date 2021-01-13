Journalist Mizanur Rahman laid to rest



Eminent journalist Mizanur Rahman Khan, joint editor of vernacular daily Prothom Alo, was laid to rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectual Graveyard on Tuesday afternoon. He was buried at 2:15 pm after Zohr prayers.The third namaz-e-janaza of Mizanur Rahman was held at the Jatiya Press Club around 11 am. Later, his body was taken to the Prothom Alo office.Earlier, his first namaz-e-janaza was held on the Supreme Court premises around 10 am.





Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ruhul Quddus, Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam, Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman, Justice Khizir Ahmed Choudhury, Barriester Ruhul Kuddus, Abdul Matin Khasru, former Law Minister, Additional Attorney General SM Munir, former Additional Attorney General Murad Reza, lawyers and journalists attended the namaz-e-janaza, reports UNB.





The Supreme Court Bar Association and Law Reporters Forum paid tribute to the journalist after placing floral wreaths. After that, the body was taken to the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) where his second janaza was held.Leaders of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) led by its President Pantho Rahaman and General Secretary AKM Moinuddin also paid last respect to journalist Mizanur Rahman Khan at the JPC.He was a founding member of the DCAB.





Mizanur, who had been suffering from Covid-19, died on Monday evening at the age of 53. The noted journalist breathed his last at Universal Medical College Hospital in the city's Mohakhali area around 6:05pm.Mizanur tested positive for coronavirus on December 2 last year and he was first admitted to Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital on December 5.He was shifted to the Universal Hospital on December 10 as his condition worsened and given treatment at the ICU.





The journalist was put on life support on Saturday as his condition deteriorated further and the doctors declared him dead on Monday.Born on October 31, 1967 in Jhalakathi's Nalchity, Mizanur graduated from Barishal BM College.He took up journalism as his profession in the late 80s by joining a Barishal daily.





He worked in various capacities in different media houses in his long career.His notable books include 'Sangbidhan O Tatmabadhayok Sarkar Bitorko' (constitution and the caretaker government debate) and '1971: Americar Gopon Dalil' (1971: America's secret documents).He earned a reputation through his interpretative reports and columns on legal issues.







Leave Your Comments