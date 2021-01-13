BD-India police to enhance joint work against terrorists



India and Bangladesh police agreed to enhance their work jointly against terrorist entities, including the Global Terrorist Groups, as well as other fugitives wherever they are present and active."During the virtual dialogue, the police chiefs of both the countries reiterated the need for sharing of real time intelligence and feedback through the designated 'nodal points', while appreciating each other's ongoing action against insurgent groups operating in the region," reports BSS.





The first Delegation-Level virtual Police Chiefs' Dialogue between the Police chiefs of India and Bangladesh was held on Tuesday in a limited scale due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in an environment of positivity and trust, the release of Press Information Bureau Government of India said. They said as a step toward that designated 'nodal points' would be established for timely and effective handling and response to existing as well as emerging security and counter-terrorism challenges.





The institution of Police Chiefs' Dialogue, assisted by members of other security agencies on both the sides, will further enhance the existing cooperation between the police forces of both the countries, and thereby further consolidating a relationship that transcends strategic partnership in the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of Bangladesh.During the discussion, the meeting decided to strengthen the existing ties of the Police forces of the two neighbouring countries.





The scope of enhanced coordination to combat trans-border criminal activities, including smuggling of drugs, Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), arms and ammunition and human trafficking was also cape up in the discussion. Both the sides, however, emphasized the importance of this new high level mechanism as the dialogue concluded with assurances of greater cooperation on both the sides to address all security challenges in future.





