Corona Second Wave and Winter

Concerns about the Corona epidemic around the world, the second wave is rising without fear. Not only in the western countries, but also in Bangladesh, the government has called for preparations to deal with the second wave. Covit 19. Is there really a second wave waiting in front? What is the second wave? The preparation for the second wave of the virus is increasing and the number of new patients is increasing all over the world. At this time, although there are fears in the conscious community about the increase in infection, most people are giving less importance. Many have gone for a walk as soon as the long lockdown is over. Due to this, the infection started to increase anew. The situation is the same in our country. Corona infections have begun to increase. Even in the midst of this, people in the cities and villages are moving around fearlessly, many of them are wandering around unnecessarily and without following the hygiene rules. Even though the school is not open, the parents are going out with their children. Mutations of the virus occur over time. In the case of the Spanish flu, the virus was modified in the second wave. A total of three waves of Spanish flu were observed in the early nineteenth century.





So there is no way to sit back and relax. Meanwhile, the rate of new infections is increasing in different countries of the world. The incidence of the new corona virus is also on the rise. Experts say that it is 70 times stronger than before. The coronavirus has become much stronger and is becoming infected. It is not possible to say where this situation will end.Of these, people with heart disease are at risk. Dr. MA Mazed, a prominent homeopathic researcher in Bangladesh and editor and publisher of Daily Health Information, said in his column that according to the World Health Organization, 1 crore 79 lakh people die of heart attack every year alone. . On an average, 49,000 people die of heart disease every day alone. And so far 19-novel or coronavirus, the whole country is under house arrest due to corona. As of January 6, the number of corona cases worldwide More than 8,80,05,213. The death toll was more than 18,97,568 And 519905 people are infected in Bangladesh, the number of deaths is 7718 Heart disease is the main cause of death in the world.Just because we don't know these heart disease statistics in advance, there is no fear among us about heart disease. Because we don't know, we have unknowingly assumed that we will not have heart disease. Just as our low-income or ignorant people do not know the statistics of Corona, they have assumed that they will not be affected by Corona. That is why those who know and those who do not know are not equal. If people are not aware, it will spread. Those who suffer from cancer, diabetes, hypertension, heart problems, lung infections and kidney disease or who have low immunity are certainly at higher risk. They need to be more careful than normal people. At the moment, heart patients are less likely to go to the hospital for fear of corona.





By doing this, his body is getting worse. This is why the incidence of heart disease is worse at this time of the year than any other time. One of the two diseases that people in our country go to for treatment is cancer, the other is heart disease or heart disease. . Different classes of people spread all sorts of notoriety about vengeance homeopathy because of their business interests, one of the big propaganda is that homeopathic medicine works late. However, for many diseases including high blood pressure, diabetes, migraine, heart disease, constipation, gastric, ulcer, people cannot be completely free from the disease for 50 years and after taking allopathic medicine, unfortunately no one says that allopathic medicine works late. One of the main reasons for the market for the popular notoriety of homeopathy is the lack of skilled homeopaths, so to speak, of homeopathic scientists.Treatment of heart disease, reading the description gives hope to the depressed soul, heart disease usually refers to diseases related to the heart, blood vessels and veins, brain and kidneys. Hypertension and atherosclerosis are the main causes of heart disease. The structural changes of the heart and arteries with age are also largely responsible for heart disease. Heart disease usually affects the elderly.





Men are more likely to have heart attacks than women. It is possible to prevent heart disease to a large extent through the elimination of nutritious food, regular physical activity, tobacco products. Heart disease can be different. Such as congenital heart disease, coronary heart disease, heart failure, cardio-myopathy, hypertensive heart disease, core pulmonary (right side of the heart becomes immobile and breathing problems), cerebrovascular disease (blood vessels supplying blood to the brain, e.g. Stroke), peripheral arterial disease, rheumatic heart disease (damage to the heart and valves due to rheumatism), cardiac dysrhythmias, etc.

Causes of heart disease: Many causes are responsible for heart disease. Such as- age, sex, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, family history, obesity, low physical activity, eating disorders, high blood pressure, high lipids, diabetes etc. Some changes in lifestyle, regular walking or physical The risk of heart disease can be greatly reduced by working out, being a little more aware of diet and preventing high blood pressure, high lipids, diabetes, etc. ★ At what age can heart disease occur? However, older people are usually more at risk for this disease. Serum cholesterol levels also generally increase with age. About 62% of people over the age of 65 die of heart disease. The risk of having a stroke doubles after the age of 55. Again, with age, the elasticity of the arteries is lost, resulting in coronary artery disease. Men have a higher risk of heart disease than women who are able to reproduce. After the reproductive period, women and men are equally likely to have heart disease. If a woman has diabetes, she is more likely to have a heart attack than a man with diabetes. In middle-aged people, men are about 5 times more likely to have coronary heart disease than women. The cause of gender inequality in heart disease is mainly hormonal differences.





★ Signs and symptoms of heart disease: - Chest, back, abdomen, throat, left arm pain, neck or jaw pain and discomfort may be felt. Breathing difficulty will feel unbearable pain in the upper part of the stomach.





What to do to prevent heart disease: - Heart disease can be of various types, such as congenital heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, hypertensive heart disease, heart disease due to short blood circulation in the heart, heart disease due to weak heart muscle, etc. A lot of good results can be obtained if care is taken to prevent heart disease. The following are the things to do to prevent congenital heart disease and other heart diseases: What to do to prevent congenital heart disease: -





MMR Injection should be given to the mother at least three months before the pregnancy. If the pregnant mother has hypertension or diabetes, she must be treated. If she has a habit of smoking and drinking, she must give it up. She must consult an experienced doctor before taking any medicine during pregnancy. Prevention: - If a young boy or girl has a fever with sore throat, treating him / her with belladonna for a week will greatly reduce the risk of future heart disease. The prevalence of this disease can also be reduced through healthy living. Blood circulation in the heart can cause serious problems like heart attack. Preventing this problem requires some changes in diet and lifestyle. Such as walking or exercising at least a certain amount of time each day or Must do physical work. It is very effective in preventing heart disease. Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, curry, pickled fruits. On the other hand, you should eat less salt and sugar. You should avoid high calorie rich foods. You should stop drinking, jorda, tobacco, smoking etc. The risk of heart disease remains high for up to 10 years after quitting smoking. Eating fast food, canned and dried foods should be reduced. Excessive amounts of tea, coffee and soft drinks should be avoided.





Smoking, alcohol or any kind of drugs should be avoided. Birth control pills and some medicines for women can be risky for heart disease. Fat should not be allowed to accumulate in the body. It is extremely risky for heart disease. Generally, the waist size of men should be less than 36 inches and women should be less than 32 inches. The higher the BMI of 25, the greater the risk of heart disease. The BMI has to be determined by dividing the weight by kilograms and the height by the square of the meter. Animal fats should not be eaten, but vegetable oils such as soybean, sunflower, mustard oil, etc. should be eaten. Must eat marine fish. Almonds are good for heart disease. Almond herbal proteins, folic acid, potassium, magnesium, flavonoids, selenium and vitamin-E are very beneficial for heart disease. , Vengeance, violence, etc. should be avoided. If you have high blood pressure and diabetes, it should be kept under control. Blood pressure tests should be done at least once a week and diabetes tests should be done once a month.

★ Homoeopathic Remedy: -He is not a disease but a patient is treated by an experienced physician according to the homeopathic guidelines prescribed by Dr. Hahnemann.

Homeopathy:Experienced physicians select medicines for primary care such as Cratigas, Arum Metallic Cam, Adonis Vanalis, Arjun, Arnica Montana, Glonin, Vanadium, Lakesis, Digitalis, Belladonna, Spagilia, Anthelmia, Nacetamis and many more. May come

In the end, the Corona infection is on the rise. So everyone has to wear a mask. The government has to do whatever it takes to ensure wearing the mask. Otherwise, problems can arise if the infection suddenly increases. Prevention is better than cure. Then the risk of heart disease will be reduced.













Dr. Muhammad Mahtab Hossain Mazed ,Editor and publisher, Daily Health Information he is Health Adviser, Central Committee of the Human Rights Review Society and also Co-Chairman Homeopathy Research and Training Center





