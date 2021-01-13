Rubel: An idol of student politics

Robuel Hossain (Rubel), president of Bangladesh Student League (BSL), Brahmanbaria unit has become a household name in the district through his humanitarian activities and devotion to politics.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rubel continues his assistance to the affected people, said locals. He distributes food items, masks, sanitizers to the Covid-hit people especially the underprivileged one. His sincere services to people have made an inspiration for future leaders.

Since his teenage, Rubel had a fascination for politics. The charismatic leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman deeply touched him and inspired to do politics for people.

Rubel started his journey into politics from the campus of Brahmanbaria Govt College and groomed himself as an individual to lead people.

Local people said, Rubel is strict in ethics and never compromises with immoral activities. He always keeps himself aloof from illegal activities. He serves the society in a silent manner with no hope of admiration. He tries his level best to help people in distress.

