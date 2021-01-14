Diner Sheshe





"We came from an affluent family. Papa was a kisan who had his own khet in Nagpur. And on my birthday every year, we'd distribute clothes and food to the needy. But when I was 5, one harvest went bad and next thing we knew we were roofless on the streets-karza bahut tha, sab bechna padha. From being a landowner, Papa became a daily wage worker-we lived hand to mouth. Festivals were the worst-he didn't have work on those days, which meant we had no food.







My education suffered too-I hated that, so I started washing plates at a nearby restaurant; I was 6. I barely made anything, but it was enough to restart school. Once, there was a match happening nearby, so my brother and I left work and went to watch. When the restaurant owner got to know, he beat us. Fortunately, my school Sir was passing by and intervened, but we ran away. I thought he'd scold us too. But the next day Sir showed up at our house-he wanted to help.





He got us admitted to a school run by an NGO. Honestly, that was the best thing to have happened to me. But just when I cleared my 10th, the NGO's founder passed away and the school shut down. I was back to working odd jobs, but this time, at an ashram. The ashram hosted intellectuals from all over. They'd involve me in their discussions; that's how they saw my calibre and encouraged me to study, while supporting me financially. With their help, I cleared my 12th and got admission into a college in Hyderabad. I don't think I can ever repay their debt.





I waited tables which tipped me well and at night, I could eat the leftover food. I was content because even college was going okay. But night after night, the amount of leftover food that went to waste kept me awake. I'd gone to sleep hungry many times and I knew there were thousands like me…So I gathered some friends-we packed the leftover food and distributed it. Usually when we sit to eat, we wash our hands and find a clean space but these people were so hungry that they just tore apart the packet and dug in. That sight broke my heart; I pledged to do this till the day I die.





Humans of Bombay, Fb





