Worldwide waffling





Herd immunity will not be achieved this year despite COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out in a number of countries, the World Health Organization has warned. Last month, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to start administrating its citizens with a fully trialled and tested COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, more than 30 countries have rolled out their vaccination programmes. "We are not going to achieve any levels of population immunity or herd immunity in 2021," WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a briefing in Geneva on Monday.











Delhi's minimum temperature dropped to 4.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday (January 12), and is likely to dip further in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to reports, the weatherman issued an Orange alert for the national capital along with Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, predicting severe to very severe cold condition in these states today.







The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 4.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, an IMD official said. Delhi had been registering above normal minimum temperatures till Monday, as a cloud cover persisted over the city under the influence of successive Western Disturbances. The mercury is set to drop further. Moderate to dense fog is also predicted over the capital on Thursday and Friday, the IMD official said.









President Trump's efforts to remain in office in defiance of democracy cannot be allowed to go unanswered, lest they invite more lawlessness from this president or those who follow. The attack on the Capitol on Wednesday was not a spontaneous eruption of violence. It was the culmination of a campaign waged by the president of the United States and his allies in Congress and the right-wing media to overturn the results of a free and fair election that began even before the ballots began to be counted on Election Day.









The U.S. government on Tuesday prepared to carry out its first execution of a female inmate in nearly seven decades - a Kansas woman who killed an expectant mother in Missouri, cut the baby from her womb and passed off the newborn as her own. Lisa Montgomery faces execution at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, just eight days before President-elect Joe Biden an opponent of the federal death penalty, takes office.







Montgomery drove about 170 miles (273.59 kilometers) from her Melvern, Kansas, farmhouse to the northwest Missouri town of Skidmore under the guise of adopting a rat terrier puppy from Bobbie Jo Stinnett, a 23-year-old dog breeder. She strangled Stinnett with a rope before performing a crude cesarean and fleeing with the baby. She was arrested the next day after showing off the premature infant, Victoria Jo, who is now 16 years old and hasn't spoken publicly about about the tragedy.













