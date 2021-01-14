Army Chief distributes winter clothes

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed distributing warm clothes among helpless and destitute people in Tangail on Tuesday. -ISPR



Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed, during his visit to 19 Infantry Division and Ghatail area in Tangail on Tuesday, distributed warm clothes among helpless and destitute people.General Aziz also inspected the medical treatment activities, run by the Bangladesh Army for common people in Ghatail area.







Major General Syed Tarek Hossain, GOC of 19 Infantry Division and Area Commander, Ghatail Area, was present during the visit of the Army Chief. Bangladesh Army as per the directive of the Army Chief are carrying out treatment activities and warm cloth distribution program in remote areas of the country during its winter training session.

