StanChart gives scholarship to 60 DU students



Standard Chartered Bank recently provided scholarships to 60 top students of Dhaka University (DU) Department of Economics, through a virtual award giving ceremony. Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman attended the event as the chief guest.







Among others, DU Department of Economics Chairman Professor Dr MM Akash and Dhaka University Economics Department Alumni Association (DUEDAA) President Farid Uddin Ahmed, Standard Chartered Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy and Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing Bitopi Das Chowdhury were also present.





Speaking to the recipients, Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "Good education is more than about building knowledge and skills - it is about building character. As deserving recipients of the Governor Scholarship, all of you have already demonstrated your academic aptitude, and the ability to rise above adversity. Now you have the opportunity to take the next step in your education and go on to achieve great things, for yourselves and the nation."





"I am grateful to BB Deputy Governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman for inspiring us with his presence and sharing his personal journey. I would also like to express my gratitude to University of Dhaka and all of those who have supported the Governor Scholarship award for their vital role in shaping the next generation of our nation builders," he added.



