'Ctg port offers many investment opportunities for Turkish cos'

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan has said Chittagong Port, historic gateway to Bangladesh, presents many opportunities for Turkish companies to invest. He said prominent Turkish LPG Company Aygaz A.? will hopefully be the first one to do so. The Turkish delegation led by Ambassador Turan recently met Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad, Chairman of Chittagong Port Authority and discussed various issues of interest. Ambassador Turan visited Chattogram, the main port city and commercial hub of Bangladesh, between January 9-12.







Salahuddin Kasem Khan, Honorary Consul General of Turkey, Kenan Kalayc?, Commercial Counselor of Turkey, ?smail Gündo?du, T?KA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency) Dhaka Program Coordinator, and Gizem Aydin Erdem, Second Secretary and Press Counselor accompanied Ambassador Turan during his visit. Ambassador Turan met with Mahbubul Alam, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its Board of Directors. Bilateral trade relations and investment opportunities were discussed, said the Turkish Embassy on Wednesday.







Turkey will explore the opportunity to become a partner country at one of the next editions of Chittagong Trade Fair. On the same day, visiting Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology and its Shamshen Nahar Khan Hall, built by AK Khan Group in 2020, Ambassador Turan met with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam and spoke to the faculty members on the various possibilities of academic cooperation with Turkish universities.





On the second day of his visit, Ambassador Turan visited AK Khan Penfabric Company Limited (AKPEN) Factory, observing first-hand an exemplary project driving economic development in Bangladesh. He also planted a tree in the factory garden symbolizing friendship and solidarity between Turkey and Bangladesh.





Turkish delegation also visited COATS (BD) factory, where the yarns produced in AKPEN are dyed and shipped to ready-made garment factories across the country. COATS shows impressive commitment to Sustainable Development Goals and employs IoT technologies to increase productivity and inclusiveness.Ambassador Turan, together with T?KA Dhaka Programme Coordinator ?smail Gündo?du and other members of the delegation visited Shah-e Jamee Masjid, a heritage of the Mughal Empire, serving the Muslims of Chittagong since 1666.







Turkey's late President Süleyman Demirel visited the mosque on March 26th, 1997 and gifted chandeliers to be used inside the mosque. He was then visiting Bangladesh to attend the Silver Jubilee along with Yasser Arafat and Nelson Mandela. Ambassador Turan held a productive meeting with Zahirul Alam Dubash, Chittagong Development Authority Chairman, exploring ways to improve cooperation between Turkey and Bangladesh in city planning and infrastructure building.







Significant development projects are in the pipeline in the city, which may attract investment from Turkey. The delegation led by Ambassador Turan also visited Nazmiye Demirel Health Clinic, renovated by T?KA. Turan emphasized the importance of health services during COVID-19 and urged the Chittagong City Corporation to use the whole building for that purpose.







T?KA will soon complete the refurbishment of the Health Clinic. During their visit to AK Khan - UCEP Technical School and A.K. Khan & CRP Chittagong Center, Turkish delegation learned about ongoing projects in skills development and in rehabilitation of the disabled persons. Impressed by the dedication and professionalism of the staff, Turkish Embassy will explore ways to collaborate in education and health fields through these successful institutions as well.







On the way back to Dhaka, Ambassador Turan visited Atatürk Model High School in Feni district, named after Turkey's Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in 1939. Speaking with teachers and the administration of the High School, Ambassador reaffirmed once again Turkey's sincere appreciation and gratitude for the historic gesture by the people of Bangladesh towards the Turkish people.









