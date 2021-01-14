Janhvi's first look from 'Good Luck Jerry' is out



Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Gunjan Saxena', has now bagged another biggie 'Good Luck Jerry'. The film is bankrolled by Aanand L Rai, who is famous for super hit films like 'Tanu Weds Manu' and Ranjhannaa and 'Good Luck Jerry' will be Rai's first collaboration with Kapoor. The shooting of the film has already been started in Punjab. Taking to Instagram, Anand L Rai shared the first look of Janhvi from the film where Janhvi can be seen wearing a blue bindi and striped printed Patiala suit with an orange dupatta. She also shared the same picture on her Instagram.



Leave Your Comments