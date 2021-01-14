Film on 'Bangabandhu' will be historical document



Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said the film which will be produced in joint venture by Bangladesh and India based on the life of Bangabandhu will enrich history of the country. "The film 'Bangabandhu' will be a historical document and it will enrich our history," he said while exchanging views with the actors and actress and others of the film at Intercontinental Hotel in the capital on Tuesday.





State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hasan, International Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister, Dr Gowher Rizvi, Information Secretary Khaza Mia and Information Commissioner Abdul Malek were present in the program. Hasan congratulated the artistes and wished their success, saying his ministry is always with them.





During his speech, Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, recalled the day when the agreement of making the film was signed on January 14, 2020 at New Delhi in his presence and his Indian counterpart Prakash Javadekar. Dr Murad and Dr Gowher termed the film as milestone in the country's history.





Bangladesh Film Development Corporation managing director Nuzhat Yeasmin and Shahidul Alam Sachchu, who is playing the role of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque in the film, conducted the programme.Chanchal Chowdhury (45-65) and Khairul Alam Sabuj (65-94) will play role as Bangabandhu's father in the film while Sangita Chowdhury (33-55) and Dilara Jaman (60-74) will act as Bangabandhu's mother.





Dibyo Jyoti and Prathona Fardin Dighi who will play as the young age of Bangabandhu and Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib respectively, Sharif Siraj and Sabila Nur as Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Rehana respectively, Raisul Islam Asad and Towqir Ahmed as Maulana Bhashani and Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy expressed their opinions.





Besides, Ferdows, Sayem Samad, Khaliur Rahman and Samu Chowdhury who will play the role as the four national leaders - Tajuddin Ahmed, Syed Nazrul Islam, Captain M Mansur Ali and AHM Kamruzzaman - respectively, Tushar Khan and Sabbir Ahmed as Tofazzal Hossain Manik Mia and Tofail Ahmed, Mostafizur Nur Imran and Sadman Prathyo as Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani and Ali Ahad, Shaikh Khan, Noresh Bhuiyan and Siam Ahmed as Roma, Majhi and Shamsul Haque and Fazlur Rahman Babu as Khandakar Mostaq also expressed their opinion in the function.





Additional information secretary Jahanara Parvin, Deputy Information Secretary Saiful Islam, Public Relation Director of the ministry Mir Akran Uddin Ahmed, line producer of the film of Bangladesh part Mohammad Hossain Jemi, assistant directors Bahar Uddin Khelon, Arif Siddiq and Arnab, among others, took part in the function.

Leave Your Comments