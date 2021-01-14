Police, Ansar reach final of National Men's Handball

An action during 30th National Men's Handball Championship semifinal match at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium on Wednesday. -BHF



Bangladesh Police Handball Club and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party reached final of the 30th National Men's Handball Championship eliminating their respective rivals in the semifinal matches held on Wednesday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city, BSS report.

The final match between Bangladesh Police Handball Club and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party will be held on Thursday at 3 pm following the third place deciding match between Chapainawabganj DSA and Kushtia DSA at 1 pm at the same venue.







Bangladesh Awami League Youth and Sports Affairs sub committee's chairman Mozaffar Hossain Poltu is expected to present in the prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest and handed over the prizes while EXIM Bank Limited director Mohammad Nurul Amin Farque and EXIM Bank additional managing director Mohammad Firoz Hossain will also present as the special guests.



In the day's first semifinal, Bangladesh Police Handball Club beat Kushtia District Sports Association (DSA) by 48-24 goals after leading the first half by 22-13 goals in the first semifinal while Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party defeated Chapainawabganj DSA by 56-23 goals after dominating the first half by 23-10 goals in the second semis.Organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation, the championship is being held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the participation of sixteen teams.



The participating teams are Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Bangladesh Ansar, and Village Defense Party, Bandarban, Dhaka, Kushtia, Chapainawabganj, Chattogram, Panchagarh, Jessore, Mymensingh, Madaripur, Sunamganj, Faridpur, Jamalpur, Narayanganj and Narail DSAs.





Leave Your Comments