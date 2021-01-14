West Indies to start training from Friday



The visiting West Indies Cricket team is set to start their training in Bangladesh on Friday after the doubts regarding this were quelled.As per the training schedule sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BC), the visiting side was supposed to start practice on Thursday after three-day quarantine.However, there were some complications since they had arrived Bangladesh, using the Heathrow Airport, UK, which was a Covid-19 prone country after a new strain of the virus spread there.





The Government had clear directives for the people coming from the United Kingdom (UK) should quarantine for 14 days.But, the visitors would get a special permission to start practice only if they are tested negative twice in Covid-19 test. They had already tested negative in the first test and are waiting for the second test. If the all test come negative again, they could start practice from Friday.







But in that practice, they won't get any support staff or any net bowlers from Bangladesh.They will get all practice facilities after seven days."We've received clearance from the concerned authorities for the practice of the West Indies team," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury told the reporters on Wednesday.







"Although they were scheduled to practice from Thursday, it will not happen now. They would have to begin training from Friday."The West Indies cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Sunday to play three ODIs and two Tests against host Bangladesh. As per the rules of international travel, all the members of the team are currently in quarantine at the team hotel.A day after their arrival, all the members of the contingent gave their sample for corona test, in which all of them returned negative.





