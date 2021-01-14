Miraz upbeat against ‘Favourite opponent’ West Indies

Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz finished with a match haul of 12-117 to spin his side to an innings and 184 runs victory against West Indies in the second Test in 2018. -Collectd



When Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz played for Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket team, he proved himself as a perfect all-rounder, batted in the middle order and bowled off-spin. He even played some vital knocks in ICC Under-19 World Cup 2016.The rise of Miraz against England in October 2016 is still quite fresh in memory.







He made an impactful Test debut against England with record-breaking bowling display. Since then Miraz has been an automatic spin option for Bangladesh in Test cricket particularly at home. His best performance came mostly in Bangladesh but however he has been through a rough patch with the ball in recent times. Even he was mediocre in the recent past two big tournaments organized by BCB. He totally failed to impress the selectors.







But selectors kept a faith on Miraz against a second-string West Indies side and when the opponent is West Indies there is defiantly a glimmer of hope for Miraz to back in form. Miraz single-handedly destroyed West Indies in Bangladesh in both of the Test series in 2018, bagging 15 wickets including a match figure of 12-117, the best bowling performance by a Bangladeshi bowler, so far, in the Test cricket.







However West Indies are no more a major threat in international cricket. They had nothing to show beside the only T20 success in past 10 years. Losing many grates cricketers, the two-time World Cup Champions looked so wounded last few years at home and abroad. Big guns like Holder, Shai Hope, Hetmyer, Pooran, Pollard, Bravo and many more skipped Bangladesh tour due to COVID concern but they are busy in different franchise T20 tournaments. With their unavailability a bunch of newcomers found a groove to prove their worth in Bangladesh tour.







However batting worries are even more acute than their bowler. They are usually feeble against spin particularly in South Asian slow and low wicket. Miraz who is yet to be an ideal off-spinner but he is dangerous at home of cricket in Mirpur. He is not capable of making big turns but his main strength is to bowl in good area consistently to halt batsman's concentration. His mix-up the pace is also effective.







In their previous Bangladesh tour in 2018, no Windies batsmen were able to make the desired impact on the Bangladesh spinners. Shai Hope who is good against spin showed only a glimpse of the form he showed in the Test and ODI series but he also skipped Bangladesh tour this time.



Therefore Miraz is confident enough as he is upbeat get his touch back with ball in the upcoming series against his favourite touring side. "There will be an advantage for me since the team is West Indies; I had done well against West Indies in Test and ODI at our home soil last time when they visited here." Miraz told media on Wednesday.







"I couldn't do well in the last three of four series at home or away. Since West Indies is the opponent, I think I would have the advantage. If could do well here, there will be good opportunity for me to regain my place. So, I will try my best to put up a good performance and do well for the country," he added.





"We're really excited to get back to the International cricket, specially when Shakib Al Hasan is back in the team. He was out of the team for the last one year but the plus point is that we had not played cricket for the last one year due to Covid-19. This was a plus point for Bangladesh cricket also. I think now our team has been in good stead and hopefully we will do well in the upcoming series," he concluded.West Indies tour of Bangladesh will start with three-match ODI series on January 20.



















