Diner Sheshe





"One unfortunate morning, when I went to kiss Tarun, I found him crying in pain-his stomach had bulged like a balloon; I was horrified. He was also burning with fever; no matter what we tried, his temperature wouldn't subside. A local doctor prescribed medicines for his stomach, but it didn't help. Months passed, but the situation grew worse. His fever would stay for days, he'd vomit blood and his stomach would swell; my wife and I felt helpless. Finally, we took him to the hospital.





We waited anxiously as our child was taken for tests. My wife broke down when the doctor said-'He needs to have a stent placed in his liver.' I was shocked. I felt as if my 2 year-old had been cursed. 'What did he do to suffer like this?,' my wife asked. I was working in a mobile shop and was the only earning member-we barely made ends meet. 'How am I going to cover the cost?' I panicked.







During the lockdown, I returned to my village with my family. I'd WhatsApp Tarun's health status to the doctors and follow their instructions. I begged and borrowed funds from relatives and friends. I worked 7 days a week for extra income and created a 'donation' poster and walked with it on the streets every day after work. I'd say to people, 'There's a cure; the smallest donation will save him.' I'd touch the feet of strangers.







In the end, I accumulated Rs 4 lakhs. I exhausted all my life savings towards the surgery. But even after, our son's health didn't improve. As parents, it's devastating to see children unwilling to play with our child because they're scared of him. Families don't visit our home as they believe Tarun's condition is contagious. I took a loan to buy my child a small TV and toys to keep him happy. When he smiles, it makes me hopeful.

Humans of Bombay, Fb

