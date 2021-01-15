Worldwide waffling





Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is about to be indicted on criminal charges by a special counsel for his role in the Flint water crisis, news outlets including CNN affiliate WXYZ report. Snyder and several other officials will face state criminal charges in connection with the crisis, the outlets report. Snyder's attorney calls the reports "meritless" and a "political escapade." Twelve people died of Legionnaires' disease during the water crisis. A source with knowledge of the situation tells the Detroit News that Snyder and others are set to be formally indicted as soon as Thursday.











Boris Johnson has told MPs that recent coronavirus restrictions "are starting to show signs of some effect" - but he refused to rule out even tougher measures. The prime minister came under fresh pressure from Labour on Wednesday to tighten COVID rules in order to drive down infections.







Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, addressing Mr Johnson at the first session of Prime Minister's Questions this year, said the current lockdown in England was "not strong enough". "Every time there's a big decision to take, the prime minister gets there late," Sir Keir told MPs. "The next big decision is obvious, the current restrictions are not strong enough to control the virus. "Stronger restrictions are needed."









Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started providing 4G service in Bilaspur and Korba cities of Chhattisgarh. The telco is likely to expand its 4G service to the rest of the state and eventually plans to do so all over India. In early 2021, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) allotted BSNL fresh Pan India liberalized spectrum. The DoT released the notice inviting applications (NIA) for Spectrum Auction 2021 which will be held in March.











Award-wining actor Kangana Ranaut has a way of staying in news, be it her strong opinions or her movies, her outspokenness or her sartorial choices. Her upscale flat in Mumbai, located on the fifth floor of DB Breeze Apartments in Khar is a reflection her strong personality and is a nod to her Himachali roots.







Her swanky four-bedroom pad done up by interior designer Richa Bahl has a vibrant blue entry door, a common feature of houses in Himachal. The rustic walls, wooden beamed and slate tiles have a lived in look. Adding pops of colour to the staid walls are bright art works inspired by women artists, quirky frames and knick knacks. Bright cushions, rugs and vintage furniture add character to the actor's abode.











