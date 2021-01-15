DMP arrests 63 for selling, consuming drugs in city



Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 63 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during different anti-narcotics drives in the last 24 hours till 6am. The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with local police stations carried out the simultaneous drives starting at 6am on Wednesday.





A total of 4,382 pieces of Yaba tablets, more than 42 grams of heroin, 51.9 kgs of cannabis and 525 bottles of Phensedyl were recovered from the arrested persons' possession, said a DMP press release here. A total of 40 cases have been filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act in these regards.

Leave Your Comments