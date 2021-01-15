BD Navy: successful launch of missile in Bay of Bengal

'Exercise Safeguard-2020' of the Bangladesh Navy, Mr. Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Land Minister as the chief guest. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal was present on the occasion on Thursday. -ISPR

With the successful launch of missiles in the Bay of Bengal, the annual naval exercise 'Exercise Safeguard-2020' of the Bangladesh Navy ended on Thursday (14-01-2021). Mr. Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Land Minister, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, MP witnessed the closing day rehearsals from Banauja Bangabandhu as the Chief Guest.







Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal was present on the occasion. Earlier, when the chief guest arrived on the ship, a well-equipped contingent of the navy gave him a guard of honor on board.A significant number of ships including Bangladesh Navy's frigates, corvettes, OPVs, minesweepers, patrolcrafts, missile boats and the Navy's Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Helicopters and Specialized Force Swords participated directly in the 16-day exercise.







Concerned maritime organizations including Bangladesh Coast Guard, Army and Air Force also participated in the exercise directly / indirectly. Notable aspects of the exercise, which was conducted in four phases, included naval exercises, naval surveillance, search and rescue operations, logistics operations, landing operations, and defense exercises of coastal naval installations.





The main themes of the annual naval exercise were protection of the country's sovereignty in the maritime area, protection of marine resources, prevention of smuggling including provision of maritime security, curbing piracy, conservation of biodiversity in coastal areas and ensuring patrols in sea areas.





Notable topics of the final day's exercise were missile launch from Bangladesh Navy ships, anti-aircraft rapid open fire, RDC fire, VBSS / naval commando exercises and various naval warfare techniques.After the successful completion of the exercise, the chief guest in his speech congratulated all the officers and sailors of the Chittagong Naval Group and highly praised the professionalism, efficiency and diligence of the naval members.







He mentioned the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build a strong navy for the protection of independence and sovereignty of the country and for economic development and expressed the continuous efforts of the present government towards that goal. He also appreciated the active role of Bangladesh Navy in the national economy besides protecting the country's maritime borders. High-ranking military and civilian officials, among others, were present on the concluding day of the naval exercise.





