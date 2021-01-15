Dhaka-Aricha bridge lane closed due to cracks

A crack has appeared in the girder on one side of the Salehpur Bridge under Aminbazar in Savar on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway, causing one side of the bridge to collapse (inset photo). One lane of the bridge has been closed for repairs, causing severe traffi



A crack has appeared in a part of Salehpur bridge on Dhaka-Aricha highway at Aminbazar Salehpur area in Savar on Wednesday. Engineer Maruf Hasan, Dhaka Roads and Highways Department confirmed the matter.The lane was closed immediately the other lane of the bridge has been kept open, one lane of the bridge on this busiest highway of the country has been closed, causing severe traffic jam.







Engineer Maruf said, "Dhaka-Aricha highway from Savar to Dhaka, several cracks appeared in the girder of the old part of the bridge, so we hunged a notice 'risky part of the bridge closed'. This bridge was originally built in the 70's. That is risky for people."





"The construction of bridge, its lifespan is estimated to be 50 years. The life of that lane of this bridge built in the 70's is also coming to an end. We took the initiative to rebuild the bridge but due to some complications, the work could not be started yet." he added.







Abdus Salam, Dhaka District Police Inspector said, "The Roads and Highways Department had already found the crack and informed us about the matter. A traffic police and officer deployed to avoid the risk, movement of vehicles normal." Meanwhile, busiest bridge closed causing jam from Turag to Aminbazar about 1.5 km area and people suffered abundantly. source: Different Tv media news.



