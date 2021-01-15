Chinese espionage agents checkmated in Afghanistan

Afghan security personnel had smashed a Chinese spy ring in a security operation that led to the detention of 10 Chinese nationals and seizure of arms and explosive.





In an embarrassing turn of events for Chinese endeavors in South Asia, Chinese spies were caught in Afghanistan's Kabul carrying a large number of explosives and drugs. Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) has detained ten Chinese nationals over espionage activities and operation of a terror cell in the country's capital.





The 10 detainees caught by Afghanistan have been linked to Chinese spy agency, the Ministry of State Security (MSS), and were operating with the help of 'iron brother' Pakistan's intelligence agency- the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The spies were in close contact with the terror outfit- the Haqqani Network and have been allegedly gathering information on Uyghurs living in Kunar and Badakhshan provinces. The mission of the spies was supposedly to eliminate Uyghur leaders based in Afghanistan.







The detainees had also been creating a fake module of the fictitious East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a small Islamic separatist group that was fabricated by China to justify its crackdowns on ethnic Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Turkic people from the occupied East Turkistan (now known as Xinjiang) region. ETIM was only recently removed from the terror watchlist by US.







Li Yangyang, a prominent of MSS, has been operating in Afghanistan's Kart-e-Char since July. Sha Hungrations under the guise of running a restaurant in Shirpur. NDS teams recovered arms, ammunition, and Ketamine powder - a recreational drug - and other incriminating items from their residences. The Chinese spies regularly met with field commanders of various Taliban factions, recruited informants among the Taliban and al-Qaeda militants. The Afghan government has threatened China with severe criminal action against the 10 individuals and has sought for a formal apology and the admission of China's violation of international norms.







Although Xi Jinping has managed to change the face of China's Austin Powers, Chinese spies are still viewed as amateurish and sloppy and need considerable grooming before equating themselves to CIA and Mossad. The recent incident in Afghanistan further strengthens the argument. In a desperate bid to avoid embarrassment Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh was approached by Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu. On December 21, Wang Yu, offered USD 1 million to Afghan authorities to get Li Yangyang released.







The Afghanistan government has taken the incident seriously and President Ghani has made clear that his government will not settle for anything less than a written apology by Chinese authorities, a high level Chinese delegation is expected to reach Kabul shortly to negotiate terms for release of arrested Chinese nationals. The Afghan agencies are so confident of involvement of MSS in this incident that it has threatened to go ahead with criminal proceedings against the Chinese nationals if Chinese authorities refuse to acknowledge their affiliation with MSS.







China's covert intelligence-gathering and surveillance activities have recently drawn concern from various countries as massive evidences of honey-trapping of major officials in governments across the world have come to light. However, Chinese spy networks have been in operation for a considerable span of time.







China has one of the largest spy networks in the world with three separate intelligence units that belong to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the State and the Military. The foundations for these were laid down by Mao Zedong who realized the importance of intelligence and espionage in asymmetric warfare. The CCP uses its International Liaison Department (ILD) with representatives in almost every embassy around the world to gather intelligence and spread propaganda material globally.







The ILD functions through its cover organization- China Association for International Understanding (CAIO)- by nurturing close ties with political parties and politicians. An earlier data-leak also revealed how close to 2 million Chinese Communist Party members were 'embedded' in the biggest companies of the world, including defense contractors, pharmaceutical companies and banks.





China's talks of peace in Afghanistan whilst actively deploying agents to create for Uyghurs speaks highly of the backstabbing games the dragon nation has in play. It is also very obvious that China is gearing up to fill the void that will be created by the retraction of US forces on Afghan soil. It is imperative to note that the coming months will see more of such revelations of Chinese spy networks being cleaned up from the Afghan landscape as the 'war of intelligence' between US and China worsen.





The writer is a Copy Editor of

The Asian Age.





