Under the socialist banner of Eugene Debs

Eugene Debs in 1897.





The USA despite being the world leader of imperialism and the fiercest enemy of socialism holds a glorious history of movement for socialism. From its beginning to this day, this movement has gone through many ups and downs, evolved into various social movements and sometimes threatened the establishment with the promise of a radical change.







But the socialists in America faced many challenges, persecution, harassments and many types of torture since the time before World War I. The structure of the American society has been made in a way that someone with any allegiance to socialist ideology can hardly hope for any success in her/his career in any profession. Thus the establishment was successful in banishing the word 'socialism' from the lips of people aspiring to do something for living. In a reverse trend, the same word 'socialism' is now becoming more and more popular to the American youth day by day.







The neoliberal ideology, so-called free trade, invasion or occupation of countries, destroying natural resources and balance, increase of income inequality, marginalization of immigrants and colored people, the recent recession etc. began to cause miseries in the lives of middleclass and poor people. This made the American and European young people to shift their views towards an alternative economic system. The euphoria generated by the demolition of the Berlin Wall and collapse of the Soviet Union was short-lived. The youth could see the fakery of capitalist freedom and democracy before their eyes and thus lost illusion about the status quo.







The youth also did not want to commit the mistakes of the Soviet socialist system which also failed to provide the hoped-for freedom and prosperity to the working people. The new generation bent towards the humanistic aspects of socialist system. So when Bernie Sanders began the campaign of American presidential election with full socialist agenda, they gathered round him. Bernie became the center of hope for the young and working population.







Donald Trump came to power with the naked neoliberal identity. This intensified America's internal and foreign problems. Inequality grew, racism flared, and intolerance, chaos and violence spread like a virus across the American society. When Sanders came on the campaign platform with his socialist message of equality, empathy, cooperation, etc., it won the hearts of the youth and working population.







The US corporate and military establishment fell under heavy pressure again after many years. The parties of the apparently conflicting ideals of liberalism and neo-liberalism suddenly got together to prevent an openly declared socialist candidate Sanders from occupying the presidency. The evil circle of the establishment could secure their power once again by removing him from the campaign trail.







This is, however, not the first time in the US history that a progressive movement has been blocked by the circle of evils. What happened a hundred years ago in the case of Eugene Debs, almost the same did in 2020. Today's banner of socialism in the hands of Bernie Sanders has come down from Debs through many ups and downs into the hands of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and their comrades by way of Sanders.







Debs has become a great source of inspiration for all these socialist leaders today. The social ills Debs fought against are still not only the same, these have also deepened and intensified in many cases. Debs's humanity, empathy, sincerity, sacrifice, truthfulness to the ideology, love for the oppressed class, dreams, etc. are worth following by today's socialist leaders in any country.



Becoming a socialist leader

Eugene Debs was born on November 5, 1855 to French immigrant parents in the city of Terre Haute, Indiana. Being the child of a middleclass family he took a railroad job at 15 and joined the workers' union. Soon at the age of 25 he became editor of the magazine of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Firemen.







In 1893, he founded the American Railway Union (ARU) uniting all railroad workers, regardless of skill or wage-level. Next year, at ARU's call railroad workers of the Pullman Company laid down their tools. The company fired the workers, federal troops came to break the strike and Debs was arrested. He was in jail for 6 months. In the jail he first came in contact with Marx's Das Capital. When he came out of the jail in November 1895, he was turned into a revolutionary.







At ARU's meeting on January 1, 1897, the newly changed Debs declared: "The issue is Socialism versus Capitalism. I am for Socialism because I am for humanity. We have been cursed with the reign of gold long enough." (Shawn Gude, Eugene Debs Believed in Socialism Because He Believed in Democracy, Jacobin, 2 September 2020)







He joined the Socialist Party of America and in 1900 ran for president of the country. Since then he ran five times for president. His 1912 presidential bid was promising in which he won 1 million votes, 6% of the total. At this time the reformists began to undercut socialists by adopting some of their popular ideas.





Then there began the drumbeat of the World War I. 'Red Scare' was unleashed with socialist meetings forbidden, newspaper closed and their leaders tortured and imprisoned. This not only went on even after the war ended, it rather increased. (Paul Buhle & Mari Jo Buhle, The face of American socialism before Bernie Sanders? Eugene Debs, Guardian, 23 March 2019) But it could not stop Debs from campaign against social injustice, inequality and war.



Popular style and anti-war role

Eugene Debs's popularity spread rapidly because he talked about things in an easy and understandable way. He believed in a socialism of American characteristics, not a copy of others. He had deep respect for Jesus Christ and promoted the idea of socialism linking it with the revolutionary life and ideology of Jesus. During his period in the Atlanta jail, there hung on its wall was a picture of Christ on the cross. When Debs delivered a speech, it was from his heart and his hands were in motion. One woman told another before his speech in Illinois, "When Debs comes out, you'll think it's Jesus Christ." (Eugene Debs Believed in Socialism Because He Believed in Democracy)







Since the United States got involved in the imperialist world war, Debs began to oppose it in his fiery speeches. For one such speech in Canton, Ohio, in 1918, he was jailed again. On false charges of espionage, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. But as his health broke, he was released after less than three years in December 1921. (Maurice Isserman, America's Original Socialist, The New York Times, 20 April 2019) Due to deterioration of his health he recovered no more and this great leader of the American workers died on 20th October in 1926.



Charismatic orator

Debs was not a theoretical leader, but a man of revolutionary activity among workers and the marginalized. He could inspire them to dream for a change because his arguments were simple and of poetic quality which remained in public memory for long. In his speech of 4 July 1901 on the Independence Day of America, he said, "The founders of the republic in declaring that men were created equal evidently meant themselves alone. They did not include the negro, who had been brought here against his will and had been reduced to a state of abject slavery.







The institution of chattel slavery was already securely established at that time." He further said, "In the wage system you and your children, and your children's children, if capitalism shall prevail until they are born, are condemned to slavery and there is no possible hope unless by throwing over the capitalist and voting for socialism." Eugene Debs, Independence Day Address, Jacobin, 4 July 2020)







Debs never promised to carry anyone to a land of dream. He rather inspired them to be awake and make the journey relying on their own intelligence and strength. So he said in 1901, "If you are looking for a Moses to lead you out of this capitalist wilderness, you will stay right where you are." He would not take anyone to the promised land because others would come to take them out.







One should make an effort to go there with one's own strength. He said in a speech in Canton, "The master class has always declared the wars; the subject class has always fought the battles." At his trial in the court in Cleveland, he declared, "Years ago, I recognized my kinship with all living beings, and I made up my mind that I was not one bit better than the meanest on earth. I said then, and I say now, that while there is a lower class, I am in it, and while there is a criminal element, I am of it, and while there is a soul in prison, I am not free."





(America's Original Socialist)

Carrying forward Debs's banner Though American socialists had to face enormous obstacles since the early twentieth century, Debs's banner was carried forward by the socialists of the latter period. There were Norman Thomas and Michael Harrington. Many people sympathetic to socialism thought they heard the voice of Debs through Martin Luther King Jr. (The face of American socialism before Bernie Sanders? Eugene Debs)







Now it has come into the hands of Bernie Sanders and his followers. The strong foundation of the most powerful capitalist system in the world shook as they marched towards the American presidency. It has survived somehow this time. But the system is waiting for the next upsurge of people with Debs's message of equality for all-a new horizon beyond capitalism sparkling in the vision of the American working and young people.





The writer is Editor of Biggan O Sangskriti, a little mag.



