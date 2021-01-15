Forced labor: US bans Xinjiang cotton products



The US will bar entry of all cotton products and tomatoes from China's Xinjiang region, a sweeping move that prompted protests from Beijing and fresh vows to defend its companies.The US ban is the latest in a series of actions where the US is raising pressure on China over alleged ill-treatment of its ethnic Uighur Muslim minority. The US says the Chinese government has detained more than 1 million Uighurs and other ethnic and religious minorities in "re-education" camps, allegations that Beijing denies.





China criticized the US decision Thursday, with a government spokesman saying it "violated trade rules, market economy principles, damaged global industrial supply chains and damaged the interests of companies and consumers" of all countries."The so-called forced labor is manufactured and fabricated by certain Western institutions and people, including the US," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijiian said in Beijing. "The purpose is to crack down on relevant Chinese parties and companies and curb China's development. The US side created this lie and then took actions based on this lie."





For more background on the Uighurs, read this QuickTake The action is a blow for the US clothing industry, given that one-fifth of the world's cotton comes from the region. The US imported $9 billion of cotton products in the past year and $10 million of tomatoes from China, said Brenda Smith, the executive assistant commissioner in the office of trade at CBP.





In a statement, the American Apparel & Footwear Association, the National Retail Federation, Retail Industry Leaders Association and US Fashion Industry Association asked the CBP to share the evidence and thresholds used to arrive at its findings. They also requested that the agency "share enforcement actions so that industry can further inform their due diligence and amplify and expand CBP's enforcement efforts."





The ban is "very significant," AAFA President and CEO Steve Lamar said in an emailed response to questions. "All companies that use cotton in their supply chains need to take notice." The association represents more than 590 firms.In September, CBP said it planned WROs covering all cotton, textile and tomato products from the country's northwestern Xinjiang region. CBP has already issued WROs against three Xinjiang-based hair-product and garment producers in 2020.





Xinjiang is China -- and Asia's -- largest tomato production and processing region, generating about 70% of the country's total shipments of the commodity. Tomatoes are also the largest export commodity for the region, with an annual value of more than $500 million. COFCO Tunhe, Chalkis Health Industry Co. and Xinjiang Tianye dominate the tomato industry in the region with a 60% market share.





China is the world's top exporter of tomato paste, accounting for nearly 40% of the global trade, according to local media reports. Xinjiang exported more than 80% of its tomato paste to Russia and Italy in the first 8 months of 2019."China strongly urges relevant countries to immediately stop this wrongdoing," Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular briefing Thursday. "We will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies."





