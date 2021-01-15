GM Quader contracts Covid-19



Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader has been affected with Covid 19. He tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.Golam Mohammad Quader is suffering from fever and tonsil pain. He has been undergoing medical treatment staying in isolation at his residence in the capital's Uttara. Jatiya Party Secretary General Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu told media that a doa mahfil would be held on Friday at Jatiya Party's central office in the capital's Kakrail praying for the recovery of Golam Mohammad Quader.





Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu has urged all leaders and activists of Jatiya Party to participate in the doa mahfil. Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu tested negative for Covid 19 though he felt a little sick. A press release from Jatiya Party hassought blessings from the country's people for Golam Mohammad Quader's speedy recovery.











