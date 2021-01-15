'Some MPs involved in drinking, womanizing'



Roads, Transports, Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's younger brother Abdul Quader Mirza has said that some Members of Parliament (MPs) are occupied with drinking wine and womanizing. Abdul Quader Mirza made this remark on Thursday while speaking at an electoral rally at Basurhat in Noakhali. Abdul Quader Mirza is contesting for the mayoral post of Basurhat municipality.





Abdul Quader Mirza called upon people to find out these MPs and to stop their illegal activities. He slammed Awami League leaders Nixon Chowdhury, Colonel (Retd) Faruk Khan, Ahmed Hossain and Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif. Abdul Quader Mirza said, "These leaders taunt me in their speeches. I always speak the truth.





I speak against irregularities, injustice and vote rigging. I am contesting in the election to fight these evil entities." Abdul Quader Mirza further said, "All Jamaat and BNP stalwarts have been appointed for the posts of presiding officers and polling officers in the upcoming local government election." He warned that nobody would be spared if any anomalies take place in the polls.









---Abul Hasna Bakul, Noakhali







