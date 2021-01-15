Former ambassador Professor Nim Chandra Bhowmik addressing a rally congratulating newly elected US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Thursday. -AA



Newly elected US President Joe Biden will build a peaceful world for all nations, religions and castes, said former ambassador Professor Nim Chandra Bhowmik.He came up with the remarks while addressing as chief guest a rally jointly organized by Bangladesh National Democratic League and NAP Bhasani on the National Press Club premises in the capital on Thursday.





Professor Bhowmik said, "It is a fact that the Democratic Party generally supports a strong federal government with powers to regulate business and industry in the public interest; federally financed social services and benefits for the poor, the unemployed, the aged, and other groups; and the protection of civil rights." Most Democrats also endorse a strong separation of church and state and they generally oppose government regulation of the private, noneconomic lives of citizens, he further said.







Congratulating Joe Biden and new US Vice President Kamala Harris, the veteran diplomat said, "The US has been ruled with democratic values for almost 250 years. The country is working for world peace. In particular, it has played a leading role in the establishment of the United Nations for the implementation of human rights. The American people, Edward Kennedy and other US leaders have supported the liberation war for the independence of Bangladesh. We are grateful and indebted to Kennedy and other leaders along with US people."





"We know Quad has been formed including USA, India, Japan and Australia in Indo-Pacific Region. We hope, Quad along with other countries including Bangladesh will work for peace, democracy and progress on this region," he further said.







Bangladesh National Awami Party (NAP-Bhasani) President MA Bhasani said, "America is the friend of Bangladesh. This is reflected in the fact that the US DV has provided employment and citizenship to about 500,000 people. That is why we are eternally grateful to the American government. At the same time, we want to say that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will work for Bangladesh in the future. At the same time, he added that in the coming days, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will play a special role in the economy of Bangladesh. For example, in the garment sector, they will work in Bangladesh on a priority basis."





Jatiya Ganatantrik League President MA Jalil said, "America is a democratic country. Their change of government is reflected in the election by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. We wish sound health and longevity for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. I hope, they both to work for the American people and the world at large."





Among others, Bir Muktijoddha Abdul Awal, Conservative Party President Anisur Rahman Desh, Bangladesh Democratic Mukti Andolan President Ashraf Ali Hawlader, Jasad leader Humayun Kabir also addressed the rally. NAP Bhasani general secretary Redwan Sikder, women leader Elijah Rahman, Jatiya Ganatantrik League general secretary Sameer Ranjan Das and office secretary Kamal Hossain, Justice Party's Md Liton and Naqib Haque were also present.







