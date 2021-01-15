Govt committed to serving people: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said her government is committed to serving the people of Bangladesh."We are not government rather servant of people. We want to work as servant," she said while inaugurating different allowances distribution ceremony at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC), joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday.





The premier said, "Being prime minister to me means that I am getting the opportunity and the power to work. So I will work for and serve the people. My government is there to serve the people." "We have been trying to send different allowances directly to the hands of the actual beneficiaries since long so nobody is there between the beneficiaries and they can use the money whatever they want," she said.The Awami League chief, who is currently in her third successive term as prime minister, also harked back to her arrest in 2007 during the military-backed caretaker government.





"I was the first to be arrested even though I was in the opposition. Usually that does not happen in our country. Usually, the people who invoke the emergency go after those who are in power."But Hasina used her time in detention to chart a path to development and prosperity for Bangladesh, she said. "I did not sit idle. When I was in that prison -- when I first went there -- I thought that one day I will be released and will work for the country."





"Then I started to think about what measures to take, which year to implement then in, how to become self-sufficient in food production, to provide sanitary

latrines, to ensure a healthy life for the people, to increase the rate of education, to increase food and to provide health care to the people... I used to write it all down."





Leave Your Comments