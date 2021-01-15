Trump first US president to be impeached twice

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi greets National Guard troops at the Capitol on Wednesday. -Agency



President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time on Wednesday by the House of Representatives, in a bipartisan vote that saw all 222 Democrats and 10 Republicans vote to charge him with incitement of insurrection following the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, reports Strait Times.







Trump is the first United States president to be impeached twice, following his first impeachment in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Unlike in 2019, when not a single Republican voted to impeach Trump, Wednesday's vote had 10 Republicans break from the President, and a number of senior Republicans level significant criticism at his actions. Some 197 Republicans voted against impeachment.





The impeachment vote sets up a trial in the Senate to convict or acquit Trump, who has seven days left in office, and possibly bar him from future office.

But the Senate trial will not take place until after Trump has left office, said Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell in a statement, noting that the Senate's previous three presidential trials lasted 83 days, 37 days and 21 days.





Rebuffing calls by Democrats to bring the Senate back early for an immediate impeachment trial, McConnell said: "There is simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could conclude before President-elect Biden is sworn in next week."Even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no final verdict would be reached until after President Trump had left office," he said.





"Even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no final verdict would be reached until after President Trump had left office," he said."Make no mistake, there will be an impeachment trial in the United States Senate; there will be a vote on convicting the president for high crimes and misdemeanours; and if the president is convicted, there will be a vote on barring him from running again," Schumer said in a statement on Wednesday.



Biden said in a statement that the House had exercised the constitutional power granted to them and voted to impeach and hold Trump accountable for the Capitol attack, which he called an armed insurrection.But, he said, America remained in the grip of a deadly virus and a reeling economy."I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation," he said.







