ADC visits Ashrayan project, settles dispute

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Ashraf Ahmed (Rasel) has visited a site of Ashrayan-2 project to build shelters for homeless people at Molaish village under Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria and amicably settled a dispute raised by minority Hindus.

As the project site, a khas pond measuring 40 decimal, is adjacent to an ashram (place of worship) at Molaish, mostly inhabited by people of Hindu community, the people of minority community demanded relocation of the project.

On behalf of the villagers, Shoyon Chandra Sarker, Horibilash Majumder, Tapan Chandra Das, Bhromor Chandra Das and Uday Ranjan Das submitted an application to the deputy commissioner (DC) of Brahmanbaria on January 10 saying that if the ashrayan project is implemented, the devotees may face disturbance in ashram area.

Later, ADC (Revenue) Ashraf Ahmed (Rasel) along with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ariful Haq Mridul, Project Implementation Officer Saiful Islam went to the project site on Wednesday and talked to local people. After discussion, it was decided that the project will be implemented at the designated khas land.

The ADC assured the villagers that necessary measures will be taken so that the environment of ashram is not marred.

It is mentionable that a total of 102 landless families will get homes in Sarail upazila as a promise of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Mujib Year, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“90 percent works of the ashrayan project have already completed in the upazila,” said UNO Md Ariful Haq Mridul.

