‘AP Group’ distributes blankets among cold-hit people

'AP Group', a Facebook-based platform, has distributed blankets among cold-affected people in Brahmanbaria.







Mohammad Mozammel Hossain Reza, additional superintendent of police (Sadar Circle), was present as chief guest at the distribution program held on the premises of Kazi Mahmud Shah (R) shrine at Kazipara in Brahmanbaria town on Friday evening.







Additional SP Reza said, “It is a moral and humanitarian responsibility for the affluent to stand beside cold-hit people.”







“The government has announced zero tolerance against drugs. Law enforcers in Brahmanbaria have been working day and night to root out drugs. Beat policing activities have started to collect more information about drug peddlers and addicts,” he further said.







Highlighting various aspects of beat policing, the police official said, services are being reached at the doorsteps of people due to beat policing.







He thanked all members of ‘AP Group’ for coming forward to lessen the sufferings of cold-affected people.







Chaired by the organization’s adviser Arifur Rahman Arif, the program was also addressed by Sadar Upazila Vice Chairman Advocate Lukman Hossain, Sadar Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Mohammad Shahjahan, Brahmanbaria Govt College ex-VP Hasan Sarwar, Ward Councilor Shah Md Sharif Bhandari, Ekushey TV Brahmanabria correspondent Mir Mohammad Shahin, among others.







Kazipara Panchayat Committee President Kitab Ali, social worker Hazi Md Manik Mia, Shah Jamal, Brahmanbaria Press Club Cultural and Information Technology Affairs Secretary Mojibur Rahman Khan, The Asian Age Brahmanbaria correspondent Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Jamuna TV and Daily Jugantar Brahmanbaria correspondent Shafiqul Islam, The Business Standard and Jagonews Brahmanbaria correspondent Azizul Shonchay, Daily Amader Notun Somoy Brahmanbaria correspondent Abul Hasnat Rafi, The Tribunal Brahmanbaria correspondent Ifthear Rifat, Daily Lakhokantha Brahmanbaria correspondent Bahadur Alam, apprentice lawyer Sekel Ahmed Pallab, Afroz Shah, Faruk Shah, Imon Shah were also present at the function.







‘AP Group’ members Atiqur Rahman, Al Amin, Ashique Ahmed, Lamin Hasan, Ashraful, Meraz Mia, Bulbul Ahmed, Moushad Ahmed and Sheikh Kawser received the guests with flowers.







Brahamanbaria Press Club executive member Farhadul Islam Parvez conducted the function.

Leave Your Comments