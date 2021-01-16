Opportunists have no place in AL: Hasan

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at a view-exchange meeting at AL's Cox's Bazar office on Friday. -AA



Mentioning that Awami League is a party of working people, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday said opportunists have no place in the party.

"Only those who are dedicated to the party will get priority over AL's candidate nomination in the upcoming local government elections as well as in taking positions in the party," he told a view-exchange meeting at AL's Cox's Bazar office on Friday, reports BSS.





Speaking as the chief guest, Hasan, also the AL joint general secretary, said a section of people is joining the party to use the Awami League as a 'safe refuge'.People who are involved in misdeeds and desperate to save their illegal wealth are basically intruders into the party, he said. The information minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has changed the whole country, including Cox's Bazar, with tremendous development.He urged AL grassroots leaders and workers to present the AL government's development works, carried out in the last 12 years, before the country's people.





Chaired by Cox's Bazar district AL acting president Advocate Faridul Islam Chowdhury, the meeting was addressed, among others, by AL central religious affairs secretary Advocate Sirajul Mustafa, Cox's Bazar district AL general secretary Mujibur Rahman, Cox's Bazar District Council chairman Mustaq Ahmed Chowdhury, Ashek Ullah Rafiq, MP, Shaimum Sarwar Kamal, MP, Kaniz Fatema Ahmed, MP, and Lt Col (retd) Furkan Ahmed.

